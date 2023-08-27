Ann Root, 68, Hammond

Root, 68, Hammond (wwny)

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Hammond, NY -- Ann S. Cuthbert Root, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2023 surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of the St Lawrence Valley.

Born on August 26, 1954 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late Stewart R. and Doris (Erdman) Cuthbert, Ann graduated from Hammond Central School in 1972 as Salutatorian and a National Merit Scholar. Encouraged by parents who strongly believed in the power of education, Ann went on to obtain her Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Hartwick College in 1972, followed by a Master’s Degree in Nursing from Syracuse University and a Master’s Degree in Library Science from Albany University.

A marriage to the late Thomas H Root ended in divorce.

Ann was employed at various hospitals in Northern and Central New York including Canton Potsdam Hospital, EJ Noble Gouverneur, Mercy Hospital, Crouse Hospital Syracuse, A Barton Hepburn Hospital Ogdensburg, EJ Noble Hospital Alexandria Bay, Samaritan Medical Center, and River Hospital. In 1990, Ann was nominated for Nurse of the Year receiving a nurse of distinction award from the New York State Legislature.

Sharing her knowledge was a passion for Ann. She continued her career in nursing as an educator first for the Adult LPN program at the Charles H. Bohlen Jr. Technical Center in Watertown, NY and as a clinical instructor for the RN Program at SUNY Canton, retiring in 2016.

Ann’s spare time while working was spent supporting her daughter and granddaughters in their interests. She was an assistant 4-H leader and a chauffeur for various other activities and events. Upon retirement, Ann was able to take a more active role in her community, volunteering at the Hammond Food Pantry, former Elder and Choir Member of the Hammond Presbyterian Church, Secretary and Assistant Secretary for the Hammond 4-H & FFA Fair, and President of the Hammond Museum Board.

Ann’s interests included playing Bridge and Pinochle, crocheting and knitting, cross stitch, reading, and researching her family genealogy.

Ann is survived by her daughter Allison (Robert) Barrigar, Hammond; 2 granddaughters Elizabeth & Emilie Barrigar, Hammond; a brother Andrew (Dawn) Cuthbert, Morristown; 2 nieces Miranda Ross, Ogdensburg and Sarah Cuthbert, Chaumont; 3 great nephews and nieces and many cousins.

Calling hours will be at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay, from 4:00-6:00 pm on Friday, September 1st. In addition, there will be calling hours from 10:00 am-12:00 noon on Saturday, September 2nd at the Hammond Presbyterian Church, with a memorial service starting at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow the memorial service at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Hammond.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hammond Fair, 70 South Main Street, Hammond, NY 13646 or the Hammond Historical Museum, PO Box 107, Hammond, NY 13646.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

