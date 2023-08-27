Cathy Claflin, 54, formerly of Colton

formerly of Colton Claflin (wwny)

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Cathy Claflin, age 54 of Bowling Green, KY and formerly of Colton, NY passed away suddenly at her residence on August 23, 2023. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a graveside service on Friday, September 1st, 2023 at 11am at the Hermon Cemetery with Rev. John Frary celebrant. Cathy is survived by her beloved son Logan Andrew Claflin; sisters Denise (Jeffrey) Folino and Wendy Tarricone and brothers Robert (Kathy) and Daniel (Ericka) Claflin, Aunt Gert (Sonny) Forrest and Aunt Betty Claflin, and Uncle Scott (Carol) McRobbie, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Cathy was born on June 12, 1969 in Oswego, NY to Donald and Gloria McRobbie Claflin. She was a graduate of Colton Central School and then received a business degree from Canton ATC. She worked for Community Bank in Canton for a few years and served on the Norwood Rescue Squad as an EMT. She then went to work at General Motors as a Team Leader, where she made many friends whom she loved and adored. She worked in Massena, NY and Lordstown, Ohio before transferring to Bowling Green, KY. Cathy was a beautiful ray of sunshine for Logan and her family. She spent most of her early life on Higley Flow, NY with her “Grandma Claflin” who raised her as an infant. She loved to go fishing there, a hobby she continued as an adult. Cathy was predeceased by her mother, father, and her grandparents. Cathy loved Logan and her dogs and often helped reconnect lost dogs with their owners in addition to rescuing them herself. She loved going shopping, spending time with her family, and she especially enjoyed doing fun activities with her son Logan. At the end of a long day, Cathy loved watching reality TV with her dogs and having her nightly phone calls with her friend Tommy. In Lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent in Cathy’s memory to your local animal shelter.

