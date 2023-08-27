Clayton reels in business with tournament’s return

Fishing tournament brings in business during BASS MASTERS
Fishing tournament brings in business during BASS MASTERS(wwny)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Business owners in Clayton say The Bassmaster Classic reeled in big business once again.

Those in the hospitality industry tell 7News business is booming.

The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite series wrapped up Sunday in the village with anglers hitting the St. Lawrence River. The streets of Clayton were packed once again as the tour is in town for a third time.

“It has brought tremendous boost to our economy here, it is fantastic, you’ll see new buildings coming around, new complexes stuff like that,” said seasonal resident Frank Inserra.

Inserra says Clayton has everything the anglers could need adding, “They’ve got the new hotel, they’ve got the restaurants, they’ve got the shopping, it’s just a great local community.”

At the Wood Boat Brewery, staff says the event brings in people from all over the country to taste their menu.

Server Joshua Cote says, “You know Virginia, North Carolina, I get to talk to everyone a bunch of different walks of life and it’s actually very cool.”

Cote says the crowds keep getting larger. “It’s just really been great for business for us, we’ve been able to keep busy and make good money,” he said.

