Gloria Ann Herne, 57, HOGANSBURG (wwny)

HOGANSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Gloria Ann Herne, 57, of 1104 State Route 37, after a third fight with cancer, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023 at her home under the care of her loving family.

The daughter of Sidney L. Herne and Freda Simpson of Kahnawake, who predeceased her. Survived by her loving caring sister Rosalie Herne, brother Peter “PJ” (Alison) Herne and youngest sister Vicki (Roger) Herne.

Greatest Aunt (Good Luck Charm) to Krystal Peters, Wakenda Peters, Kelly Peters, Orenda Herne, Randy Peters, LX Herne and special nieces and nephews Aaron Jock and Karin (Ryan) Thompson, Jennifer Jock and Kody Arquette.

World’s greatest Grand Aunt “Honey” to Kaina Coonishish, Saige Peters, Leineigh Koster-Peters, Khali Coonishish, Camden Bosum, Jesse Koster-Peters, Damon Point and Fynn Thompson-Peters.

Gloria was a 35-year employee of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe having a hand in many of the projects that benefitted the community. In addition, she worked tirelessly for any organization that her many nieces and nephews were involved with. She also worked with Akwesasne Holiday Helpers for a number of years. This was in addition to supporting many other fundraisers in the community.

She was very proud of the many SRMT employees and the work they did in the community, especially that which helped people.

She will be severely missed by her family and the community.

Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10am until 7pm, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Gloria’s memory to Ohoutsia:ke Ientsitewawne Native School or Akwesasne Holiday Helpers.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Gloria's memory to Ohoutsia:ke Ientsitewawne Native School or Akwesasne Holiday Helpers.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home

