Gregg Bond, 72, Raymondville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Bond, 72, Raymondville
Bond, 72, Raymondville(wwny)

RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There will be no service at this time for Gregg K. Bond, 72, a resident of 8756 State Highway 56, Raymondville, who passed away at home on his birthday, August 23, 2023.  Gregg is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth “Liz” Bond; his daughter, Mary and Eric Fetterley, Brasher Falls; a son, Brian Bond, Norwood; his three beloved grandchildren, Gabrielle, Ryan and Devon; one great-grandchild, Makaio and two sisters, Deborah (Ken) McCain and Bonnie (John) Richards.  Gregg is pre-deceased by his parents and a sister, Paulette Swinyer.

Born in Potsdam, NY on August 23, 1951 to the late Kenneth and Leona Despaw Bond, Gregg served in the US. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1971-1975.  He worked as a laborer all his life, working at local paper mills and the River Roast Coffee Plant in Massena.  In his free time, Gregg enjoyed going to camp, 4-wheeling and going for walks, but he loved spending time with his wife, either shopping or watching t.v. together and seeing his grandchildren.  Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

formerly of Colton Claflin
Cathy Claflin, 54, formerly of Colton
Stormtrooper from Buffalo Bills helps
Stormtrooper & school supplies
Fishing tournament brings in business during BASS MASTERS
Clayton reels in business with tournament’s return
Allegedly shoots rifle toward neighbors in town of Alexandria
Man allegedly threatens, shoots rifle towards neighbors

Obituaries

Tufo, 98, Watertown
Sam Tufo, 98, Watertown
Root, 68, Hammond
Ann Root, 68, Hammond
volunteers cleanup up after 8/7 tornado in Turin
Cleanup Continues after tornado weeks ago
Eugene G. “Jerry” Mills, 78, of Watertown, NY,
Eugene “Jerry” Mills, 78, Watertown
Bonnie Henderson, 80, Norwood
Bonnie L. Henderson, 80, Norwood
Marion I. Murray, 87, of Evans Mills, NY, passed away on August 22, 2023, at Hospice of the...
Marion I. Murray, 87, Evans Mills