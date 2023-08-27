Gregg Bond, 72, Raymondville

Bond, 72, Raymondville (wwny)

RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There will be no service at this time for Gregg K. Bond, 72, a resident of 8756 State Highway 56, Raymondville, who passed away at home on his birthday, August 23, 2023. Gregg is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth “Liz” Bond; his daughter, Mary and Eric Fetterley, Brasher Falls; a son, Brian Bond, Norwood; his three beloved grandchildren, Gabrielle, Ryan and Devon; one great-grandchild, Makaio and two sisters, Deborah (Ken) McCain and Bonnie (John) Richards. Gregg is pre-deceased by his parents and a sister, Paulette Swinyer.

Born in Potsdam, NY on August 23, 1951 to the late Kenneth and Leona Despaw Bond, Gregg served in the US. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1971-1975. He worked as a laborer all his life, working at local paper mills and the River Roast Coffee Plant in Massena. In his free time, Gregg enjoyed going to camp, 4-wheeling and going for walks, but he loved spending time with his wife, either shopping or watching t.v. together and seeing his grandchildren. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

