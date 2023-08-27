John Warner, 52, Carthage

WARNER CARTHAGE (wwny)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - John A. Warner, 52, passed away on August 26th, 2023, at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center after a battle with cancer.

John was born on August 8th, 1971, in Pontiac, Michigan, to the late John and Jennie (Kayga) Warner.

John attended school at Waterford Kettering High School in Michigan. After relocating to New York, he worked as a mechanic at Walmart in Lowville, New York. John and his wife, Michele (Raven) Warner, were married in Carthage on March 21st, 2015.

John enjoyed listening to music from the 70′s and he loved old cars. He was also a huge fan of the Detroit Red Wings hockey team.

John is survived by his loving wife, Michele; his son, William Norton of Black River, NY, and his foster daughters, Emma Flack of Carthage, NY, and Lilyanna Flack of Carthage, NY; a sister, Jackie Vermilya of Michigan; a niece, Michelle (Gary) Galindo of Michigan; and a nephew, Curtiz (Marion) Vermilya of Michigan.

John is predeceased by his parents, John and Jennie Warner; and a sister, Michele Warner, his sister who passed away at a young age.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for John’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

Donations in John’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society.

There will be no public calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of life is to be announced at a later date.

