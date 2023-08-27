Man allegedly threatens, shoots rifle towards neighbors

Allegedly shoots rifle toward neighbors in town of Alexandria
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - A town of Alexandria man is facing four misdemeanor charges after allegedly making threats and firing rifle rounds towards a neighbor.

58 year old Jerry Shaw was arrested Friday night by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shaw is accused of displaying a rifle, and firing rounds from his driveway, while also, allegedly, making threatening comments about “making his wife a widow”.

The police reports describes Shaw as intoxicated at the time of the arrest.

Shaw is facing four misdemeanor charges including menacing in the 2nd degree, reckless endangerment in the 2nd degree, the illegal discharge of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree with the intent to use.

He was issued appearance tickets for court at a later date.

