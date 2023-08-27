Sally Ann (Pickering) Sterling, 85, Gouverneur

Sterling, 85, GOUVERNEUR (wwny)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Sally Ann (Pickering) Sterling, 85, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at North Country Nursing and Rehab in Massena.

Calling hours are on Tuesday, August 29 from 4;00 to 6:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur. A graveside service will be on Wednesday, August 30 at 1:00 pm at Holy Name Cemetery in Tupper Lake.

Sally was born in Tupper Lake on March 17, 1938, the daughter of Herman and Margaret (Young) Pickering.

She was a homemaker, a member of the ladies auxiliary in the Star Lake American Legion, and was a lady of strong faith and belief. Sally enjoyed camping, reading, traveling, playing bingo, and bowling. She was also a coupon clipping queen, liked to shop and attend garage sales, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and spending time with friends, family and her pets.

Sally was married to Richard Sterling of Gouverneur who predeceased her. She was also previously married to Ora Aldridge.

Sally is survived by her daughter Christine and Scott Sutherland of Canton, her stepchildren Steven Sterling of Indiana, Amy and Harold Simmons of Gouverneur, Scott and Tania Sterling of Gouverneur, 15 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Richard, her daughter Darlene Aldridge Page, and her infant brother Robert Pickering.

Memorial donations in honor of Sally are encouraged to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

