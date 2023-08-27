Stormtrooper & school supplies

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown Lions help students stock up on school supplies for the school year and had help from the Bills Mafia.

The Bills Stormtrooper, a North Country resident and Watertown High graduate, teamed up Sunday morning with the Lions’ transportation director, Bill Shepard. Together they secured supplies for General Brown students.

The duo hoped to stuff the school bus with donations from the community. The event is a first for General Brown., but likely will become an annual thing,

“Members of the community are stopping by with school supplies such as books, backpacks, pencils, pens, crayons, glue sticks. Everything that is donated to this event will go to the students of General Brown,” said Shepard.

Donations can be dropped off at the Rustic Golf & Country Club on County Route 59 near Dexter.

