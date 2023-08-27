Stormtrooper & school supplies

Stormtrooper from Buffalo Bills helps
Stormtrooper from Buffalo Bills helps(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown Lions help students stock up on school supplies for the school year and had help from the Bills Mafia.

The Bills Stormtrooper, a North Country resident and Watertown High graduate, teamed up Sunday morning with the Lions’ transportation director, Bill Shepard. Together they secured supplies for General Brown students.

The duo hoped to stuff the school bus with donations from the community. The event is a first for General Brown., but likely will become an annual thing,

“Members of the community are stopping by with school supplies such as books, backpacks, pencils, pens, crayons, glue sticks. Everything that is donated to this event will go to the students of General Brown,” said Shepard.

Donations can be dropped off at the Rustic Golf & Country Club on County Route 59 near Dexter.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sewer manhole cover in Potsdam
Grease blocks Potsdam pipes causing sewage backup on village streets
Viggo Mortensen arrives at the premiere of "Thirteen Lives" on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at...
History lesson: Famous actor hails from Watertown
Governor Andrew Cuomo is praising the Village of Lowville for how it’s handling police reform.
Lowville village clerk/treasurer abruptly resigns; interim replacement named
A Phoenix man says he is out thousands of dollars after the vehicle he purchased ended up...
‘Messed up’: Car buyer out $75,000 after Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory
volunteers cleanup up after 8/7 tornado in Turin
Cleanup Continues after tornado weeks ago

Latest News

formerly of Colton Claflin
Cathy Claflin, 54, formerly of Colton
Bond, 72, Raymondville
Gregg Bond, 72, Raymondville
Fishing tournament brings in business during BASS MASTERS
Clayton reels in business with tournament’s return
Allegedly shoots rifle toward neighbors in town of Alexandria
Man allegedly threatens, shoots rifle towards neighbors