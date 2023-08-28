Canton man charged with DWI after crashing into multiple poles

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of driving with nearly three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system during a crash over the weekend.

State police were called to County Route 35 in the town of Potsdam at 11:38 p.m. for a report of a property damage accident.

According to troopers, 21-year-old Nicholas James stated he was driving too fast when he lost control of his vehicle.

Police said his vehicle struck multiple poles.

Police said James showed signs of impairment and was tested. According to troopers, James’ blood alcohol content was .22 percent.

The legal threshold for drunk driving is .08 BAC.

James was charged with driving while intoxicated and released to appear in Potsdam Town Court in October.

