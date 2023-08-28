Contract talks to resume next month between Cives Steel and ironworkers union

Cives Steel Company
Cives Steel Company(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Up to 90 workers in Gouverneur are waiting to see how contract negotiations go between the ironworkers and Cives Steel Company.

Charles Ripley II, president of Ironworkers Local 824, says the two sides have been talking for 2 weeks.

The union’s contract ended on August 9 but members are working after the contract was extended.

The union is looking for better pay, retirement benefits, and working conditions under the new pact.

Plus, the union wants a 3-year deal.

The next meeting is set for September 7.

