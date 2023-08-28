Dances and Escapades

September 2
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 28, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Dances & Escapades

Music is motion, both physically and metaphorically. Thus, music inspires motion as readily as motion inspires music. This concert will open and close with two masterful ballets from Ravel and Copland. The world premiere of soprano saxophone concerto, Escapades, will feature saxophonist extraordinaire Christopher Creviston. Carlos Simon’s evocative and meditative “Breathe” will round out the program.

At the Clayton Opera House, Riverside Drive - 7:30 PM Saturday, September 2

