Evans Mills water to be shut off Monday night
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVAN MILLS, New York (WWNY) - There’s a water notice from the village of Evans Mills.
The village is notifying residents it will be turning off all water to “inside/outside” customers on Monday at 11 p.m. for about 4 hours.
Crews are currently replacing the water hydrants and valves throughout the village.
A small portion of South Main Street to Peck Street will be closed during the replacement.
The Evans Mills Fire Department says it is aware of the notice and has a plan in place with nearby volunteer departments in case of an emergency.
