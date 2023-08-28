Evans Mills water to be shut off Monday night

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN, Ángelo González / Dodro / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVAN MILLS, New York (WWNY) - There’s a water notice from the village of Evans Mills.

The village is notifying residents it will be turning off all water to “inside/outside” customers on Monday at 11 p.m. for about 4 hours.

Crews are currently replacing the water hydrants and valves throughout the village.

A small portion of South Main Street to Peck Street will be closed during the replacement.

The Evans Mills Fire Department says it is aware of the notice and has a plan in place with nearby volunteer departments in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Shaw
Man allegedly threatens, shoots rifle towards neighbors
A bomb threat prompted officials to evacuate the Washington Street Plaza in Watertown Monday...
Watertown plaza reopens after threat prompted evacuation
volunteers cleanup up after 8/7 tornado in Turin
Cleanup Continues after tornado weeks ago
Lowville's Citizen of the Year, Rick Bush, drives off as soon as the fire whistle blows at the...
North Country Inspiration: Lowville’s Citizen of the Year
Adirondacks File photo
Cranberry Lake land sold for $4.4 million

Latest News

Fire destroyed the Massena Little League concession stand over the weekend.
Fire destroys Massena Little League concession stand, insurance won’t cover damage
Cives Steel Company
Contract talks to resume next month between Cives Steel and ironworkers union
Police investigate homicide of elderly town of Watertown woman
Drunk driving
Canton man charged with DWI after crashing into multiple poles