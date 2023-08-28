Evans Mills water to be shut off Monday night

EVAN MILLS, New York (WWNY) - There’s a water notice from the village of Evans Mills.

The village is notifying residents it will be turning off all water to “inside/outside” customers on Monday at 11 p.m. for about 4 hours.

Crews are currently replacing the water hydrants and valves throughout the village.

A small portion of South Main Street to Peck Street will be closed during the replacement.

The Evans Mills Fire Department says it is aware of the notice and has a plan in place with nearby volunteer departments in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.