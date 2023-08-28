Frank Curcio, 81, died peacefully on August 25th. (Source: funeral home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Servant of God, Frank Curcio, 81, died peacefully on August 25th.

He was the colorful head of a loving family who were blessed to have so many years with this unforgettable man.

Frank is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Nancy Curcio, and his five children: Angel Mead and husband Dave, Frank Curcio Jr. and wife Debbie, Tina Corbin and husband Fran, Anthony Curcio, and Gina Curcio his youngest daughter. Frank left behind grandchildren who he spoiled well into their adult years: Jenna Curcio-Corey, David Mead, Mariah Van Deusen, Spencer Corbin, Hailey Mead, Emily Babiel, Sofia Curcio; and great-grandchildren Madison Mead and Casey Corey.

Frank also leaves behind his sister Adeline Restaino, and Anthony LaFreniere who was like a son to him. Frank had an extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, neighbors and friends who he loved deeply. Frank’s lifelong best friend, Charlie Henning, was more like a brother than a friend.

Frank was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Vincenza Curcio, and sister Lucille Winter.

Frank was an accomplished business man, mentor, volunteer, philanthropist, expert pizza maker, family comedian, gregarious storyteller, “amateur” hockey player, and serious man of God. Frank’s first business was an Italian Restaurant. He segued into selling women’s clothing before going into the printing business.

In 1984, Frank and Nancy founded Curcio Printing in Vestal, NY which is in its second generation of family ownership. Over his lifetime, meaningful service included: Hockey Coach for Susquehanna Valley High school-Conklin NY, Sertoma Club of Binghamton NY, Big Brother-Binghamton NY, Volunteers of America board member-Binghamton NY, Rotary-Johnson City NY, Knights of Columbus-Sackets Harbor NY, Volunteer Transportation of Watertown NY, and he served as a mentor to others when called to do so.

Funeral arrangements are as follows: A receiving hour will be held at the church prior to the 11:00 am Mass at St. Andrew’s Church, Sackets Harbor NY. Private burial ceremony to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank’s name to, Volunteer Transportation of Watertown NY

