George A. Green, 73, of Colton

Published: Aug. 28, 2023
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Private graveside services for George A. Green, 73, a resident of 256 Hanson Road, Colton, will be held in the Stark Cemetery, South Colton. 

Mr. Green passed away late Saturday evening, August 26, 2023 at his home with family at his side. 

George is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy, Colton; two sons, Terry Green and his companion Terri Caringi, Colton and Richard Green, Parishville; his daughter, Jody Green, Colton; his six grandchildren, Amanda Castillo; Melissa Zuniga; Kristen Sharpe; Terry Green Jr.; Christopher Green and Cody (Jocelyn) Green; fourteen great-grandchildren as well as several siblings.

Born in Potsdam, NY on May 26, 1950 as one of eighteen children to the late Arthur and Grace Petrie Green, George attended Colton-Pierrepont Central School. 

He served in the U.S. Army for a brief time and returned home and married Judy A. Bercume on June 29, 1968.  He worked for many years in the woods logging with his brother Archie and eventually became a Union Carpenter, working at Fort Drum and on the Raquette River Dam Projects just to mention a few. 

In his free time, George had a passion for the outdoors, he loved hunting and was a past member of the Stag Hunting Club.  He was a skilled carpenter and took pride in his work and enjoyed time spent with his children, especially his grandchildren. 

Memorial donations in George’s memory can be made to any local heart association and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of George A. Green.

