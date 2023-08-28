Henderson welcomes $1M boost for wastewater treatment facility

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - The town of Henderson is $1 million closer to the construction of a wastewater treatment facility, and improved sewer lines.

“We’ve been trying to get this system up and going since before Covid. We had an engineering plan and a spec on it of almost $14 million. When Covid hit, obviously a lot of prices escalated, and of course, our sewer system escalated into about a $25 million project at this point,” said town Supervisor Ed Glaser.

Henderson’s $1 million in funding comes from the Northern Border Regional Commission for Upstate New York.

“Every million dollars helps. We presently have $14 million,” said Glaser.

Glaser says the town is expecting more funding from a state organization that helps smaller communities access water infrastructure funding. He says he is confident the town will get the money because of its current environmental concerns.

“We know we have septic systems that are leaching out into the system, and out into the lake, and into our drainage canals around here. We also know that we have wells that have been tested, that have E. coli and fecal matter in them,” he said.

The Henderson sewer system may have hit a clog or two along the way, but Glaser wants to assure citizens that the project is still set for completion.

“Confidence level is super high. We just had to back-step, get the additional funding. We want to let the people know out there that this project is going through,” he said.

The Northern Border Regional Commission will help finance 12 projects across northern New York.

