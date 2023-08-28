Henry O. Schaab, 87, native of Lowville, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2023 surrounded by his family. (Source: funeral home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Henry O. Schaab, 87, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Henry was born on May 27, 1936 in Lowville to Henry H. and Dorothy (Fenton) Schaab. At 14 years old, he became a counselor at Beaver Camp for Boys at Number Four Road, and continued in that role for many years. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1954. While in school, he managed the high school football team. Henry graduated in 1958 from Clarkson College with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Distribution. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve as a Captain of the Signal Corp. from 1958-1970. Henry ran the family business, North Country Estates, Inc. Henry H. Schaab and Son Insurance Agency from 1959 to 1998, when he and his wife, Ann, sold the business to their sons Andrew and William.

Henry married Anna (Ann) Yousey on June 2, 1962 at the Baptist Church in Lowville. Henry and Ann made homes in Lowville and on Beaver Lake, where they raised two sons and stewarded the land that has been in their family for over a century. In their later years, Henry and Ann split time between their Beaver Lake home and homes in Florida.

Henry served as Lowville Town Justice from 1970-1980. He was a life member of the Free and Accepted Masons, Lowville Lodge #134, where he served as both Master (1966-1967) and Trustee (1967-1976). Henry was also a life member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lowville Lodge #1605, where he served in many leadership positions, including Exalted Ruler (1980-1981), Trustee (1981-1986), and State Vice President of the North Central District (1993-1994).

Henry enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life, including amateur radio, hunting with his friends and family, snowmobiling, recreational ATV riding, traveling throughout the United States and around the world, and tinkering with and driving his old British collectible cars. He was a licensed private pilot and loved being in the sky. He enjoyed attending Drum Corp. events. For the U.S. Bicentennial, he formed the Lowville Bandits Drum and Bugle Corp., which he grew to a 66 member group of kids who traveled and performed across northern New York from 1976 to 1982. Henry was a gifted storyteller and advice-giver. He was always willing and ready to help friends and family members.

Henry is survived by his wife, Ann, sons Andrew Schaab (and his fiancée, Darcy Bodle) of Greensburg, Kentucky and William Schaab (and his fiancée Shannon Monnat) of Lowville, grandchildren Cory (Lindsey) Schaab of Lowville, Adam Schaab of Lowville, and Clara (Keshaun) Kirk of Fort Drum, two great-grandchildren Aria and Atlas Kirk, sister Sylvia Virkler of Lowville, and several nieces and nephews.

Henry’s family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Doctor’s Hospital of Sarasota and Tidewater Hospice of Sarasota for taking such good care of Henry in his final days.

The family will hold a gathering at a date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society, 6390 Pine Grove Rd, Glenfield, NY 13343.

