Janet J. Thomas, 87, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Janet J. Thomas, age 87, of Gouverneur, passed away on August 27, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.

There will be a graveside service held at the North Bangor Cemetery on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Janet was born on December 16, 1935 in Jersey City, NJ and adopted by Rev. Harold A. and Helen (Guilfoil) Thomas. She attended the North Bangor Elementary School, Gouverneur Central School, and graduated from Fulton Central School.

Janet was a homemaker who also worked in private daycare. She enjoyed word puzzles, reading, and watching television.

Janet is survived by her cousins, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and her sisters, Maie Thomas and Donna Penard.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Drunk driving
Canton man charged with DWI after crashing into multiple poles
Frank Curcio, 81, died peacefully on August 25th.
Frank Curcio, 81, of Henderson
WWNY
Lewis County to observe Overdose Awareness Day
WWNY
WWNY Lewis County to observe Overdose Awareness Day

Obituaries

A bomb threat prompted officials to evacuate the Washington Street Plaza in Watertown Monday...
Watertown plaza reopens after threat prompted evacuation
Candles
Thomas W. Oakes, 67, of Winthrop
Funeral services for Mary J. Casey, 70, of Raymondville will be private. Mrs. Casey died on...
Mary J. Casey, 70, of Raymondville
Private graveside services for George A. Green, 73, a resident of 256 Hanson Road, Colton, will...
George A. Green, 73, of Colton
Suicide Prevention Walk
Suicide Prevention Walk next month
Jefferson Community College's men's and women's soccer teams held their season openers on the...
JCC wins 2 season openers against Broome