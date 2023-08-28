Janet J. Thomas, 87, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Janet J. Thomas, age 87, of Gouverneur, passed away on August 27, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.

There will be a graveside service held at the North Bangor Cemetery on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Janet was born on December 16, 1935 in Jersey City, NJ and adopted by Rev. Harold A. and Helen (Guilfoil) Thomas. She attended the North Bangor Elementary School, Gouverneur Central School, and graduated from Fulton Central School.

Janet was a homemaker who also worked in private daycare. She enjoyed word puzzles, reading, and watching television.

Janet is survived by her cousins, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and her sisters, Maie Thomas and Donna Penard.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.