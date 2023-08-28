JCC wins 2 season openers against Broome

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College soccer teams opened their 2023 seasons at their new stadium, hosting Broome Community College.

The Lady Cannoneers were up first.

- First half: Rhyleigh Colvard with a good scoring chance, but her shot is hauled in.

- Then it’s Jennah Netto with the chance but the Broome keeper comes up with the stop.

- Emily Bombard’s cross is hauled in. Bombard and Malena Stevenson would score for the Lady Cannoneers.

JCC goes on to beat Broome by a final score of 2-1

In the late game, the JCC men also hosted Broome to open their 2023 season.

- Early first half: Anton Weigand gets loose in front and dents the back of the net. Cannoneers are in front 1-0.

- JCC looks to add to its lead, but Enrico Goller hits the post.

JCC goes on to beat Broome by a final score of 5-1.

