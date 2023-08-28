JCC wins 2 season openers against Broome

Jefferson Community College's men's and women's soccer teams held their season openers on the...
Jefferson Community College's men's and women's soccer teams held their season openers on the college's new multipurpose turf field on Sunday.(WWNY)
By Rob Krone
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College soccer teams opened their 2023 seasons at their new stadium, hosting Broome Community College.

The Lady Cannoneers were up first.

- First half: Rhyleigh Colvard with a good scoring chance, but her shot is hauled in.

- Then it’s Jennah Netto with the chance but the Broome keeper comes up with the stop.

- Emily Bombard’s cross is hauled in. Bombard and Malena Stevenson would score for the Lady Cannoneers.

JCC goes on to beat Broome by a final score of 2-1

In the late game, the JCC men also hosted Broome to open their 2023 season.

- Early first half: Anton Weigand gets loose in front and dents the back of the net. Cannoneers are in front 1-0.

- JCC looks to add to its lead, but Enrico Goller hits the post.

JCC goes on to beat Broome by a final score of 5-1.

