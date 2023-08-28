Lewis County to observe Overdose Awareness Day

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County will be observing National Overdose Awareness Day with an event on Thursday.

Donna Hlad of the Northern Regional Center for Independent Living and Jennifer Halko with the UP Coalition appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch their interview above.

Created by the Overdose Awareness Committee for Lewis County, the event will be held Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lewis County Fairgrounds.

The public is invited to attend.

There will be music, food, and stories from people affected by overdoses.

