Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota

FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said.(Unsplash)
By Reed Gregory and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERS PRAIRIE, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) - A man died from injuries in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call Saturday reporting an adult was being attacked by a bull at a farm property in Parkers Prairie.

Law enforcement arrived on scene and euthanized the bull in order to render aid to the victim.

The victim was later pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office identified him Monday as Jerry Altman, 64, of Parkers Prairie.

The incident remains under investigation. Further details on the attack, including specifics about the animal, were not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Shaw
Man allegedly threatens, shoots rifle towards neighbors
volunteers cleanup up after 8/7 tornado in Turin
Cleanup Continues after tornado weeks ago
Adirondacks File photo
Cranberry Lake land sold for $4.4 million
Lowville's Citizen of the Year, Rick Bush, drives off as soon as the fire whistle blows at the...
North Country Inspiration: Lowville’s Citizen of the Year
Fishing tournament brings in business during BASS MASTERS
Clayton reels in business with tournament’s return

Latest News

FILE - In this April 15, 2009 file photo, Samuel "Joe the Plumber" Wurzelbacher, who made news...
Joe the Plumber, who questioned Obama’s tax policies during the 2008 campaign, has died at 49
WWNY
Lewis County to observe Overdose Awareness Day
WWNY
WWNY Lewis County to observe Overdose Awareness Day
FILE - Elton John is back home after being hospitalized for a fall.
Elton John briefly hospitalized after fall
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden to observe 9/11 anniversary in Alaska