RAYMONDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mary J. Casey, 70, of Raymondville will be private. Mrs. Casey died on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Canton Potsdam Hospital following a long illness.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Mary J. (LaBarge) Casey was born on June 23, 1953 in Potsdam, NY. She was the daughter of the late Hubert and Goldie (McGregor) LaBarge. She was a 1970 graduate of Norwood Norfolk Central School.

On October 16, 1971 she married Gary Casey at the Raymondville Methodist Church. When her children were young she was able to stay home with them and raise them.

Once they were out on their own, she graduated from the National Tractor Trailer School in Syracuse. She was in the top 5 of her class, she prided herself knowing the DOT regulations, inside and out. She worked for a few trucking companies before going to work for Lavalle Transportation in Potsdam. Mary and Gary hit the road, cross country trucking until she retired.

She enjoyed quilting and going to the casino. Most of all she loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Gary Casey, her daughters; Jessica M. Casey and Donna May Liebfred. Her grandchildren; Matt Jandreau of Norfolk, Tia Jandreau of Louisville, Josh Jandreau of Louisville and Dallas Casey of Gouverneur also survive her along with her great granddaughters; Athena Rose and Ivy May Jandreau. She also leaves behind her sisters; Donna Tessier and her husband Phil and Carol Despaw, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her sister, Sueann Long.

Donations in Mary’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

