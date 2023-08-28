Police investigate homicide of elderly town of Watertown woman

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating the homicide of an elderly woman in the town of Watertown.

Troopers say 88-year-old Rena Eves was found dead in her home at 15615 Eimicke Place which is part of Beaver Meadows Apartments behind Target off outer Arsenal Street.

She was found Sunday at around 6:45 p.m.

Police released no other details and encouraged anyone with information to contact them at 315-366-6000.

Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna Mills would say only that the case remains under investigation.

