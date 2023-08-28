Rain Man Back on the Big Screen

35th Anniversary - September 17 and 20
winner of the best picture Oscar
winner of the best picture Oscar(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Charlie (Tom Cruise) just discovered he has an autistic brother named Raymond (Dustin Hoffman) and is taking him on the ride of his life. Or is it the other way around? Raymond first pushes hot-headed Charlie to the limits of his patience and then pulls him completely out of his self-centered world. And what began as an unsentimental journey for the brothers becomes so much more. Winner of four Academy Awards®, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Hoffman) and Best Director (Barry Levinson).

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Ruin Mall

September 17 3:00 and 7:00 pm, September

September 20 7:00 pm

