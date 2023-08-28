LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Rosemary Gillette of LaFargeville passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center.

She was born in Three Mile Bay, the daughter of Ned and Rena Cook Klock and attended Three Mile Bay Schools. she was employed as a fabricator at Bomax Manufacturing, in the tool crib at New York Airbrake, a seamstress at Venus Swimwear, and retired from Gould Manufacturing all in Watertown.

Rosemary is survived by seven children, Randy C. (Bitsy), Virginia, Cassandra (Joseph) Widrick Phillips, Tammi L. Lamphere, Ernie J., Pamela I. (Tim) Carter, Timothy A. (Sandy), and Stephen C., all of LaFargeville; 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins,

She is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Richard H. Gillette, who died on May 10, 2023. Additionally she is predeceased by her four brothers, Eugene, Airlie, Lloyd and Fred Klock, and two sisters, Joyce Graham and Freda Payne.

As per her wishes, there will be no public services, Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

