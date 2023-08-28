Some morning fog, then sunny & mild

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a really nice day.

There’s some patchy fog this morning, but otherwise it’s going to be mostly sunny and warm.

Highs will be in the mid-70s.

There’s a 40% chance of rain on Tuesday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

There’s an even smaller — about 30% — chance of rain on Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with highs around 70.

We’ll have sunny skies on Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

It will be sunny on Friday, too. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The weekend is looking gorgeous. Saturday and Sunday will both be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

