Suicide Prevention Walk next month

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - About 50,000 people a year die by suicide, so it’s important to raise awareness about it.

That’s why community health worker Robert Bowen was on 7 News This Morning to talk about an upcoming Suicide Prevention Walk, which is hosted by the Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

You can watch his interview in the video above.

The walk is Sunday, September 24, at Cerow Recreation Park pavilion. Registratio0n is at 11 a.m.

It costs $20 per adult.

For more information, email suicideawarenessclayton@gmail.com.

