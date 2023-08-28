Thomas W. Oakes, 67, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Thomas W. Oakes, 67, a resident of 9384 U.S. Highway 11, Winthrop, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.

Mr. Oakes passed away Sunday evening at his home surrounded by his family.

A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Thomas W. Oakes.

