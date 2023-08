WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A bomb threat prompted officials to evacuate the Washington Street Plaza in Watertown Monday afternoon.

Police said the threat was called into the Piggly Wiggly grocery store. It was reported to police at 12:16 p.m.

Bomb-sniffing dogs are being called to the scene.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

