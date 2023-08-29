13-foot sunflower growing in Watertown

A 13-foot sunflower in the city of Watertown is attracting attention.
A 13-foot sunflower in the city of Watertown is attracting attention.(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 13-foot sunflower in the city of Watertown is attracting attention.

Michelle Bush, a Creekwood Drive resident has been growing sunflowers for several years behind her apartment.

This year one of them is stretching to new heights. The 13-footer is the tallest plant she says she has grown.

She says there’s a bit of a secret here.

“I save the seeds. The large heads, you dry them out. Generally, I just keep them in the warm sun, or on top of the refrigerator, dry them out, save them for next year, put them in a paper lunch bag and you’re good to go,” she said.

Bush says her neighbors are always coming over to take pictures with the plant.

The Guinness Book of World Records puts the tallest sunflower at 30 feet, one inch.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide of elderly town of Watertown woman
A bomb threat prompted officials to evacuate the Washington Street Plaza in Watertown Monday...
Watertown plaza reopens after threat prompted evacuation
Lowville's Citizen of the Year, Rick Bush, drives off as soon as the fire whistle blows at the...
North Country Inspiration: Lowville’s Citizen of the Year
Fire destroyed the Massena Little League concession stand over the weekend.
Fire destroys Massena Little League concession stand, insurance won’t cover damage
Jerry Shaw
Man allegedly threatens, shoots rifle towards neighbors

Latest News

Eastern Equine Encephalitis
Third horse tests positive for EEE in St. Lawrence County
State police car parked outside Beaver Meadows Apartments
Police remain at homicide victim’s apartment, neighbors feel unsafe
Second annual golf tournament in memory of Glenn Dodge
2nd annual Glenn Dodge memorial golf tournament coming soon
Library Card Signup Month
September is Library Card Signup Month