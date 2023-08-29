13-foot sunflower growing in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 13-foot sunflower in the city of Watertown is attracting attention.

Michelle Bush, a Creekwood Drive resident has been growing sunflowers for several years behind her apartment.

This year one of them is stretching to new heights. The 13-footer is the tallest plant she says she has grown.

She says there’s a bit of a secret here.

“I save the seeds. The large heads, you dry them out. Generally, I just keep them in the warm sun, or on top of the refrigerator, dry them out, save them for next year, put them in a paper lunch bag and you’re good to go,” she said.

Bush says her neighbors are always coming over to take pictures with the plant.

The Guinness Book of World Records puts the tallest sunflower at 30 feet, one inch.

