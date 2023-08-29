2nd annual Glenn Dodge memorial golf tournament coming soon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The second annual golf tournament in memory of Glenn Dodge is coming up in a little over a week.

Tom Donovan from the Chaumont Fire Department stopped by to tell us about it. Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The tournament is named for a lifelong member of the fire department who passed away recently.

The tournament is Saturday, September 9, at the Bay Breeze Golf Course in . Registration is at 8 a.m.

The entry fee is $75 per person. The proceeds will be used to buy a new fire engine.

There will be awards and live music at 4 p.m.

You can email tomd9341@gmail.com to sign up as a player or a sponsor.

