2nd annual Glenn Dodge memorial golf tournament coming soon

Second annual golf tournament in memory of Glenn Dodge
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The second annual golf tournament in memory of Glenn Dodge is coming up in a little over a week.

Tom Donovan from the Chaumont Fire Department stopped by to tell us about it. Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The tournament is named for a lifelong member of the fire department who passed away recently.

The tournament is Saturday, September 9, at the Bay Breeze Golf Course in . Registration is at 8 a.m.

The entry fee is $75 per person. The proceeds will be used to buy a new fire engine.

There will be awards and live music at 4 p.m.

You can email tomd9341@gmail.com to sign up as a player or a sponsor.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide of elderly town of Watertown woman
A bomb threat prompted officials to evacuate the Washington Street Plaza in Watertown Monday...
Watertown plaza reopens after threat prompted evacuation
Lowville's Citizen of the Year, Rick Bush, drives off as soon as the fire whistle blows at the...
North Country Inspiration: Lowville’s Citizen of the Year
Jerry Shaw
Man allegedly threatens, shoots rifle towards neighbors
Fire destroyed the Massena Little League concession stand over the weekend.
Fire destroys Massena Little League concession stand, insurance won’t cover damage

Latest News

Library Card Signup Month
September is Library Card Signup Month
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: Waiting for vax, sleeping temps & T-cells in space
Bill Plante and Derek Lalonde will be inducted this weekend into the SUNY Cortland Hall of Fame.
North country flavor in SUNY Cortland Hall of Fame
Wake Up Weather
Rain from time to time