Canton rethinks tear-down of old McDonald’s
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The former McDonald’s fast food restaurant in Canton may not get torn down after all.
Razing the building would give both the village and town of Canton space to build a new municipal building, but that could cost $25 million.
Now local officials are talking about possibly renovating it and using it in addition to the existing municipal building nearby.
Canton Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley is now putting together a request for proposals.
