Canton rethinks tear-down of old McDonald’s

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The former McDonald’s fast food restaurant in Canton may not get torn down after all.

Razing the building would give both the village and town of Canton space to build a new municipal building, but that could cost $25 million.

Now local officials are talking about possibly renovating it and using it in addition to the existing municipal building nearby.

Canton Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley is now putting together a request for proposals.

