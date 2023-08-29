Charles H. Bleau, 62, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - It is with great sadness that the family of Charles H. Bleau of Canton, NY announce his passing on Aug 27, 2023 at the age of 62 after a valiant battle with an aggressive cancer.

He is survived by his loving wife Darlene of 33 years; his sons whom he was very proud of, Eric (Kristie) Bleau and Tyler (Danielle) Bleau; grandchildren Haylee, Aries, Adeline and Oliver; sisters Paula (Foster “Skip”) Schrefer, Clara Woodley of Canton, NY (Ray Woodley of Morley, NY); a brother Clifford Bleau; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Charles Jean Bleau; sister Peggy Bleau and grandson Atlas Clark Bleau.

He worked at the Canton Bakery for several years in the 1980′s until hired by the St. Lawrence County Highway Department in 1990 which retired from in December 2021.

He loved fishing, kayaking, camping, Great Danes and spending precious time with family and friends.

He always had a smile and would strike up a conversation with anyone.  To Chuck, no one was a stranger, just a friend he hadn’t met yet.  He was well known for his banana bread and mac-N-cheese.

Because he celebrated his life no formal funeral service is planned, instead he will be honored with a Celebration of Life at a later date.   Cremation services to be handled by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton, NY.

Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers.  We also wish to thank Hospice and AIM of St. Lawrence County.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley PO Box 510, Potsdam, NY 13676 or the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

