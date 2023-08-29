David M. Broyles, 81, of Carthage

David M. Broyles, 81, formerly of Adelaide St., Carthage, passed away on Sunday evening, August 27,2023 at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo where he was a patient for two weeks.(Source: funeral home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - David M. Broyles, 81, formerly of Adelaide St., Carthage, passed away on Sunday evening, August 27,2023 at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo where he was a patient for two weeks.

David was born April 23,1942 in MacArthur, WV. the son of the late Carson Broyles and L. Catherine Cawley. He attended schools in West Virginia and Baltimore, Maryland. After high school he came to Carthage to reconnect with family prior to enlisting in the US Navy. After serving 4 years in the Navy, he returned to Carthage and worked at Tiny’s Tire, where he met Marguerite Ann Everett. Marguerite and David were married on November 22, 1969 at the home of his parents in the Town of Denmark. In 1972, David became a paid fire driver for the Village of Carthage. He retired in 2002, shortly after Marguerite passed away on June 4, 2001.

David was a member of American Legion Post # 789 in Carthage and was an exempt member of Carthage Volunteer Fire Department. He loved golfing and was a member of Cedars Golf Course. In his younger years he was an avid hunter and his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by two daughters: Bridget A. Broyles of Carthage and Cathleen M Hosmer (married to Jerry Hosmer) of Watertown, his two granddaughters, Alexia Broyles, and Kristen Hosmer, one sister: Christine Ayers and a brother: Thomas Broyles of Watertown. He is predeceased by his infant son, Christopher Eric Broyles.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 1 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage. Friends may call on Friday from 12-2pm at the funeral home. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

