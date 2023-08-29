Eilagene E. LaPointe, 85, native of Massena

Eilagene E. LaPointe, 85, formerly of County Route 46, Massena, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2022 at Pacifica Senior Living Rancho Penasquitos in California. (Source: funeral home)

Eilagene E. LaPointe, 85, formerly of County Route 46, Massena, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2022 at Pacifica Senior Living Rancho Penasquitos in California.

Eilagene was born on October 27, 1937 in Massena, the daughter of the late Ross and Elsie (Martin) Eagles. She graduated from Massena High School and later Utica College. Eilagene married Guy LaCourse on April 12, 1958. She later married Guy LaPointe in 1989. He later predeceased her May 29, 2021.

Eilagene worked for Alcoa Aluminum as an Executive Secretary for many years. She was very proud to be a Dental Assistant for 25 years for Dr. Fisher in Massena.

Eilagene is survived by her daughter, Kris LaCourse Amundson and husband Ray of California; two step-sons, Gregory and wife Nancy LaPointe, Andrew and wife Mary Lou LaPointe, both of Massena; 8 grandchildren: Matthew and wife Lamia of Lakeside, CA, Mckenzie Amundson of Santa Barbara, CA, Jennifer, Karen, Cathy, Amy, Ashley & Kristine; 9 great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Judy Eagles of Massena and many nieces and nephews

She was predeceased by a brother, Martin Eagles.

Eilagene loved spending time in California with her daughter and family.

Burial will take place on Friday, September 1, 2023, 1:00 pm at Calvary Cemetery in Massena.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena.

