Eilagene E. LaPointe, 85, native of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Eilagene E. LaPointe, 85, formerly of County Route 46, Massena, passed away on Saturday,...
Eilagene E. LaPointe, 85, formerly of County Route 46, Massena, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2022 at Pacifica Senior Living Rancho Penasquitos in California.(Source: funeral home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Eilagene E. LaPointe, 85, formerly of County Route 46, Massena, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2022 at Pacifica Senior Living Rancho Penasquitos in California.

Eilagene was born on October 27, 1937 in Massena, the daughter of the late Ross and Elsie (Martin) Eagles. She graduated from Massena High School and later Utica College. Eilagene married Guy LaCourse on April 12, 1958. She later married Guy LaPointe in 1989. He later predeceased her May 29, 2021.

Eilagene worked for Alcoa Aluminum as an Executive Secretary for many years.  She was very proud to be a Dental Assistant for 25 years for Dr. Fisher in Massena.

Eilagene is survived by her daughter, Kris LaCourse Amundson and husband Ray of California; two step-sons, Gregory and wife Nancy LaPointe, Andrew and wife Mary Lou LaPointe, both of Massena; 8 grandchildren: Matthew and wife Lamia of Lakeside, CA, Mckenzie Amundson of Santa Barbara, CA, Jennifer, Karen, Cathy, Amy, Ashley & Kristine; 9 great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Judy Eagles of Massena and many nieces and nephews

She was predeceased by a brother, Martin Eagles.

Eilagene loved spending time in California with her daughter and family.

Burial will take place on Friday, September 1, 2023, 1:00 pm at Calvary Cemetery in Massena.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

State police car parked outside Beaver Meadows Apartments
Police remain at homicide victim’s apartment, neighbors feel unsafe
Leander “Troy” Skidders, “Kanatanon’neh”, 53, of Cook Road, Akwesasne, passed away on August...
Leander “Troy” Skidders, 53, of Akwesasne
Elizabeth “Liz” Williams Kelly, 78, of Cape Vincent, NY, passed away peacefully at home in the...
Elizabeth “Liz” Williams Kelly, 78, of Cape Vincent
It is with great sadness that the family of Charles H. Bleau of Canton, NY announce his passing...
Charles H. Bleau, 62, of Canton

Obituaries

Ginger M. Downey, age 57, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away surrounded by her loving family on...
Ginger M. Downey, 57, of Ogdensburg
John Alden Miller, age 61, of Ogdensburg, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 27, 2023,...
John Alden Miller, 61, of Ogdensburg
David M. Broyles, 81, formerly of Adelaide St., Carthage, passed away on Sunday evening, August...
David M. Broyles, 81, of Carthage
The world lost a true angel on August 24, 2023, with the passing of Elizabeth “Liz” Taddonio,...
Elizabeth “Liz” Taddonio, 93, of Chaumont
Sandra L. Watts, 80, of Watertown, New York, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2023, at...
Sandra L. Watts, 80, of Watertown
Second annual golf tournament in memory of Glenn Dodge
2nd annual Glenn Dodge memorial golf tournament coming soon