Elizabeth “Liz” Taddonio, 93, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - The world lost a true angel on August 24, 2023, with the passing of Elizabeth “Liz” Taddonio.

Elizabeth was born on May 24, 1930, the sixth of eight children, to Irish Catholic parents, Anastasia and John Cody, in Watertown, Massachusetts, and raised on Prince Edward Island in Canada. At the young age of 16, she traveledback to Massachusetts to begin working.

With her former husband (Joseph Taddonio, m. 1952), Elizabeth had seven children, Richard Taddonio (Watertown, NY), Robert Taddonio (Wellesley Island, NY), Susan Taddonio (Watertown, NY), Anthony Taddonio (Chester, SC), Christopher Taddonio (Watertown, NY), Laurie Slate (Chaumont, NY), and Michele (Alan) Groff, (Clayton, NY), whom they carted across the country from Massachusetts to California, finally settling in Watertown, New York in 1972. Her kindness and knack for teaching made her popular with her students, working as a teacher’s aide, her favorite job. She continued her life lessons with her grandchildren after retirement, who all learned “Nana’s” strength and stubbornness, along with respect and consideration for others.

In 1986, Elizabeth got a second chance at love when she met Pasquale “Pat” Pacilli. They settled in Chaumont, NY, on a plot of land they called “PaLiza Acres,” and spent ten years together before his passing.

Elizabeth was a ray of light, and to know her was to love her. She loved to read, never passed up an opportunity to tap her feet to Irish music, made the best sweets (which she graciously shared with her community), and beat most of her competitors at Scrabble and Auction 45, her favorite card game.

She is predeceased by her siblings, and her granddaughter, Renee Marie Groff. She is survived by all seven children, as well as six grandchildren, Adam, Chelsie, Kayla, Christopher, Hannah, and Alex, and three great-grandchildren, Juliet, Annabel, and Wade.

Elizabeth’s faith was important to her.She attended church as often as possible at All Saints Catholic Church in Chaumont, helped organize the annual church bazaar to raise money for children to attend Camp Guggenheim, and was a member of the Rosary Alter Society. On Saturday, September 9, 2023, calling hours will be held at All Saints Church from 12pm to 1pm, with funeral services to immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to Hospice of Jefferson County.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home of Chaumont, NY.

