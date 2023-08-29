Ginger M. Downey, 57, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ginger M. Downey, age 57, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 27, 2023, under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice.

Burial will be in Cranberry Lake Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, NY.

Ginger is survived by her children, Kyle Rivers and his companion, Sylvia Rivers, of Cape Vincent, NY, Amanda Lawton, and her husband, Brandon, of Ogdensburg, NY, Timothy Rivers and his fiancé, Molly MacKay, of Ogdensburg, NY, Jared Fisher of Ogdensburg, NY and Julia Fisher of Ogdensburg, NY; two sisters, Lisa Griffith, and her husband Daniel, of Ogdensburg, NY and Wendy Charlton, and her husband, Nelson (Skip), of Ogdensburg, NY; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ginger is predeceased by her parents, Charles and Agnes Downey; a brother, Todd Downey in 2014; and a sister, Robin Downey in 2023.

Ginger was born on October 16, 1965, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Charles Kent and Agnes Mae (LaJoy) Downey. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. Ginger was first employed by Kmart in the food court, as well as McDonalds.

Ginger enjoyed crafts, video games, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

Donations may be made in Ginger’s memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, PO Box 510, Potsdam, NY 13676 or the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club, www.obgclub.com/ways-to-donate or PO BOX 555, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

