JCC offers students a way to save money on textbooks

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time, Jefferson Community College is offering what’s called a “Boomer Bundle” to save students money on textbooks.

All students are automatically enrolled.

The college says it cuts textbook costs by up to 50 percent.

The bundle includes the textbooks and materials needed for that semester’s class in one package.

For the 2023-2024 year, the cost is $26 per credit hour.

“To have a predictable model where they know they’re going to be charged the same amount for each credit for the entire duration of their time here in college is really comforting to students,” said Jerilyn Fairman, interim vice president for academic affairs.

Students can opt-out or pick up their bundle during the next two weeks.

