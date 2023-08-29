John Alden Miller, 61, of Ogdensburg

John Alden Miller, age 61, of Ogdensburg, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at his home. (Source: funeral home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for John Alden Miller, age 61, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Frary Funeral Home with Deacon Anthony Pastizzo officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at the Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Mr. Miller passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at his home.

John is survived by his daughters, Carlie Miller Sherry and her husband, Joseph, of New Hartford, NY, Dustin Miller, and Katie Miller, both of Ogdensburg, NY; his grandchildren, Claire and Ian Sherry, Grady Pharoah, Mattilynne Hough, Riley Hough, Madison Legault and Hannah Barley.; siblings, Glenn P. Miller and his wife, Vickie, of Ogdensburg, Judy A. Bishop and her husband, Gilbert, of Ogdensburg, NY and Patricia Miller-Benishek of Windermere, FL; his loving companion, Janet Dufore of Ogdensburg, NY and her daughter, Stephanie Legault.

John is predeceased by his parents, Orville and Claire Miller; his siblings, an infant sister, Mary Doris Miller in 1963; a sister, Linda Lee Miller in 2012; and a brother, Orville C. “Buddy” Miller Jr. in 2015.

John was born on April 8, 1962, in Ogdensburg the son of the Orville G. and Claire Lillie (Parker) Miller. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1981. John later enlisted in the United States Navy where he served on the USS Kittyhawk. John married Sharri Lynne Tooley in May 1988, at Notre Dame Church with Father Scott Fobare officiating. The marriage later ended in divorce.

John was first employed at Notre Dame Church and later working the New York State Department of Transportation as a Tree Crew Supervisor.

John enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved fishing, exercising, and bringing joy to others by sharing stories and making others laugh. John enjoyed watching the NY Giants, NY Yankees, and the NY Islanders.

Donations may be made in John’s memory to the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge 814, 609 Pickering Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

