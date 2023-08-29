Leander “Troy” Skidders, 53, of Akwesasne

Leander “Troy” Skidders, “Kanatanon’neh”, 53, of Cook Road, Akwesasne, passed away on August 28, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. (Source: funeral home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Leander “Troy” Skidders, “Kanatanon’neh”, 53, of Cook Road, Akwesasne, passed away on August 28, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Troy was born July 20, 1970 in Cornwall, Ontario, the son of Thomas Cook and Theresa Bush. He attended school at St. Regis Village School and later General Vanier Secondary School. Troy married Stacy Simmons on June 26, 2010 at St. Regis Church.

Troy worked for Grass Masters Lawn Care, Quality Concrete and most recently Boilermakers Local 175 of Oswego, NY for over 20 years. He enjoyed collecting sports cards and coins, spending time on the river and hanging out with his friends. Troy also enjoyed the time he spent with his children and grandchildren, taking trips with his wife Stacy and going to different sporting events and concerts.

He was a member of Boilermakers Local 175, Saint Boys and Akwesasne Death Benefits.

Troy is survived by his wife Stacy; his children, Kayla Skidders (Shawn Fontaine), Tori Skidders (Dakota Thompson) and Kobe Skidders all of Akwesasne; step-children, Storm Adams, Cole Adams and Sadie Adams, all of Akwesasne; his grandchildren, Hayden, Londyn and Logan Skidders, Wells Adams; three sisters, April Skidders, Dr. Ojistoh Horn and Sakako’he Cook; three brothers, Vincent “Vinny” Skidders of Akwesasne, Kakwiranoron Cook of Montreal and John Hill of Tuscarora and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his adopted Father, Bobby Skidders; a brother, Kenny Skidders and a son, Chase Skidders.

Friends and family may call on Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm and 6:00 – 8:00 pm and Friday morning, 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am at the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Troy’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.donaldsonfh.com

