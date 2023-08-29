Leander “Troy” Skidders, 53, of Akwesasne

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Leander “Troy” Skidders, “Kanatanon’neh”, 53, of Cook Road, Akwesasne, passed away on August...
Leander “Troy” Skidders, “Kanatanon’neh”, 53, of Cook Road, Akwesasne, passed away on August 28, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.(Source: funeral home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Leander “Troy” Skidders, “Kanatanon’neh”, 53, of Cook Road, Akwesasne, passed away on August 28, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Troy was born July 20, 1970 in Cornwall, Ontario, the son of Thomas Cook and Theresa Bush. He attended school at St. Regis Village School and later General Vanier Secondary School. Troy married Stacy Simmons on June 26, 2010 at St. Regis Church.

Troy worked for Grass Masters Lawn Care, Quality Concrete and most recently Boilermakers Local 175 of Oswego, NY for over 20 years. He enjoyed collecting sports cards and coins, spending time on the river and hanging out with his friends. Troy also enjoyed the time he spent with his children and grandchildren, taking trips with his wife Stacy and going to different sporting events and concerts.

He was a member of Boilermakers Local 175, Saint Boys and Akwesasne Death Benefits.

Troy is survived by his wife Stacy; his children, Kayla Skidders (Shawn Fontaine), Tori Skidders (Dakota Thompson) and Kobe Skidders all of Akwesasne; step-children, Storm Adams, Cole Adams and Sadie Adams, all of Akwesasne; his grandchildren, Hayden, Londyn and Logan Skidders, Wells Adams; three sisters, April Skidders, Dr. Ojistoh Horn and Sakako’he Cook; three brothers, Vincent “Vinny” Skidders of Akwesasne, Kakwiranoron Cook of Montreal and John Hill of Tuscarora and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his adopted Father, Bobby Skidders; a brother, Kenny Skidders and a son, Chase Skidders.

Friends and family may call on Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm and 6:00 – 8:00 pm and Friday morning, 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am at the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Troy’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.donaldsonfh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

State police car parked outside Beaver Meadows Apartments
Police remain at homicide victim’s apartment, neighbors feel unsafe
Eilagene E. LaPointe, 85, formerly of County Route 46, Massena, passed away on Saturday,...
Eilagene E. LaPointe, 85, native of Massena
Elizabeth “Liz” Williams Kelly, 78, of Cape Vincent, NY, passed away peacefully at home in the...
Elizabeth “Liz” Williams Kelly, 78, of Cape Vincent
It is with great sadness that the family of Charles H. Bleau of Canton, NY announce his passing...
Charles H. Bleau, 62, of Canton

Obituaries

Ginger M. Downey, age 57, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away surrounded by her loving family on...
Ginger M. Downey, 57, of Ogdensburg
John Alden Miller, age 61, of Ogdensburg, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 27, 2023,...
John Alden Miller, 61, of Ogdensburg
David M. Broyles, 81, formerly of Adelaide St., Carthage, passed away on Sunday evening, August...
David M. Broyles, 81, of Carthage
The world lost a true angel on August 24, 2023, with the passing of Elizabeth “Liz” Taddonio,...
Elizabeth “Liz” Taddonio, 93, of Chaumont
Sandra L. Watts, 80, of Watertown, New York, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2023, at...
Sandra L. Watts, 80, of Watertown
Second annual golf tournament in memory of Glenn Dodge
2nd annual Glenn Dodge memorial golf tournament coming soon