Music Porchfest in Potsdam

SLC Arts Hosts Porch Fest in Potsdam on Saturday, September 2

SLC Arts will host this year’s PorchFest in Potsdam as a part of the third annual North Country Arts Festival! Porchfest is a national, community-based music and arts event where local musicians, artists, and performers volunteer to showcase their talents on the porches, lawns, and outdoor spaces of residences in a neighborhood. Porchfest creates a decentralized and inclusive music opportunity that brings people together, promotes local creativity, and fosters a sense of community.

This year, art vendors will also be featured throughout the neighborhood. Brenda Maxson will be outside of the Pert House, Seaway Ceramics will be outside of the Potsdam Food Co-Op, Holly Chorba and Virginia Burnett at 6 Lawrence Avenue, and Esthela Calderón at 3 Chestnut.

Following PorchFest, SLC Arts will host Sunflo’er and other punk/hardcore bands in Ives Park as a part of the Ives Park Concert series. Immediately following, there will be a Cinema 10 sponsored showing of “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark”. This event will close the North Country Arts Festival, and is free and open to the public.

To learn more about PorchFest, please visit slcartscouncil.org/nocoartsfest.

A list of the Potsdam porches and performers:

Location

Time and Performer

Porch A: 16 Elm Street (Pert House)

- 12-1:30: Maria Tartaglia

- 4-5:30: Aviva Gold

Porch B: 24 Elm Street

(Potsdam Food Co-Op)

- 2-3:30: Jessie LaRose and Mike Corse

Porch C: 70 Elm Street

- 2-3:30: Tom Baker

- 4-5:30: Max

Porch D: 2 Clinton Street

- 2-3:30: Tori

Porch E: 4 Clinton Street

- 12-1:30: Sam Schreiber

Porch F: 6 Lawrence

- 2-3:30: Carriage House Quartet

- 4-5:30: Ruby Blues

Porch G: 18 Lawrence

- 2-3:30: Dirty Red Bandana

- 4-5:30: Red Hooks

Porch H: 3 Chestnut

- 12-1:30: Donald McNutt

Porch I: 19 Chestnut

- 12-5:30: Roust Record Presents Local Avant Garde and Free Improv Musicians

Porch J: 24 Chestnut

- 12-1:30: Caramelo

- 2-3:30: Partially

Porch K: 35 Chestnut

- 4-5:30: ANGWA

