North country flavor in SUNY Cortland Hall of Fame

CORTLAND, New York (WWNY) - The SUNY Cortland Hall of Fame will have a north country flavor to it this coming weekend as two former student athletes who are connected with hockey will be inducted.

Bill Plante was a long-time coach at Salmon River, leading the hockey team there to five state titles and earning five Coach of the Year honors.

He was a member of Cortland’s first-ever hockey team, graduated in 1976, and earned his master’s degree in 1982.

Brasher Falls native Derek Lalonde is the coach of the Detroit Red Wings. He’s been a hockey coach for close to 30 years.

He played hockey at Cortland and graduated in 1995.

The Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for this Saturday night.

