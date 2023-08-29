Nurses union meets with hospital management about staffing

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A nurses union meets with St. Lawrence Health after a nursing shortage came to a head last week for one nurse who showed up and quit on the spot.

A union president told 7 News last week that the nurse showed up for work, thought the lack of nurses that night would put patients’ health and her license at risk, and quit.

The whole country is dealing with a nursing shortage. That union president described the situation at Canton-Potsdam Hospital as the worst she has seen in 26 years.

St. Lawrence Health said it remains committed to its patients and is navigating through the nursing shortage.

7 News has learned the New York State Nurses Association was expected to sit down with hospital management to address the current staffing issues and to find solutions. There’s no word on how that meeting went.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.