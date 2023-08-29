Police remain at homicide victim’s apartment, neighbors feel unsafe

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A police presence remains at the home of an 88-year-old homicide victim who was known for her loving and generous nature.

7 News saw a state trooper stationed outside the door of Rena Eves’ apartment.

State police said Eves was found dead in her home at 15615 Eimicke Place which is part of Beaver Meadows Apartments off outer Arsenal Street.

She was found Sunday at around 6:45 p.m., they said.

According to the rector at Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown, Eves was a member and volunteer at the church.

The Rev. Molly Payne-Hardin also said Eves was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and had worked as a nurse at Mercy Hospital in Watertown.

“Rena was a wonderful person. She was giving. She was an animal lover,” said Payne-Hardin. “It’s just terrible to think that something like this would happen to Rena, such a loving and giving person.”

Payne Hardin said Eves was an office volunteer for the church for more than a decade. Eves also started a letter and postcard ministry.

“So if someone had had a birthday or baptism or a death in their family, she would make sure that a card with a handwritten note went out to them,” said Payne-Hardin.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Eves’ death continues.

Troopers released no new information on Tuesday and still ask people to call them at 315-366-6000 if they have information about the homicide.

On Monday, police said the homicide appears to be a targeted incident and there’s no threat to the public.

However, some tenants in the apartment building are anxious knowing a neighbor was killed and police have said nothing about a suspect.

“I feel unsafe right now because I have a toddler,” said tenant Glenda Martinez.

She said she’d feel safer if the building had more security cameras and would change the codes to enter the property.

COR Development, which owns the apartment complex, issued the following statement:

“We’re deeply saddened to hear about the death of one of our tenants. At this point there is a pending investigation by the state police and any information will be coming from them.”

7 News will update this story if we get more information from police.

