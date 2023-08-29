Rain from time to time

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Showers will be on and off today.

There’s a 50% chance of rain and some downpours could be heavy. It will be mostly cloudy with maybe a few peeks of sunshine later in the day.

It will be muggy with highs in the mid-70s.

Scattered showers continue overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Wednesday. Showers will be here and there and mainly in the morning. A cold front comes through and knocks temperatures down. Highs will be around 70.

It will sunny with highs around 70 on Thursday.

Friday will be sunny, too. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

The Labor Day weekend is looking good.

It will be mostly sunny and in the upper-70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Labor Day will be sunny and around 80 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.