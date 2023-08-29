Rain from time to time

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Showers will be on and off today.

There’s a 50% chance of rain and some downpours could be heavy. It will be mostly cloudy with maybe a few peeks of sunshine later in the day.

It will be muggy with highs in the mid-70s.

Scattered showers continue overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Wednesday. Showers will be here and there and mainly in the morning. A cold front comes through and knocks temperatures down. Highs will be around 70.

It will sunny with highs around 70 on Thursday.

Friday will be sunny, too. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

The Labor Day weekend is looking good.

It will be mostly sunny and in the upper-70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Labor Day will be sunny and around 80 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide of elderly town of Watertown woman
A bomb threat prompted officials to evacuate the Washington Street Plaza in Watertown Monday...
Watertown plaza reopens after threat prompted evacuation
Lowville's Citizen of the Year, Rick Bush, drives off as soon as the fire whistle blows at the...
North Country Inspiration: Lowville’s Citizen of the Year
Jerry Shaw
Man allegedly threatens, shoots rifle towards neighbors
Fire destroyed the Massena Little League concession stand over the weekend.
Fire destroys Massena Little League concession stand, insurance won’t cover damage

Latest News

Tuesday AM weather
Tuesday AM weather
7 day
Risk of showers
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Some morning fog, then sunny & mild