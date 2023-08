WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Moisture will move in from the south overnight and produce scattered showers. Expect lows near 60.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with the risk for showers. Highs will be in the upper 70′s.

There may be a shower on Wednesday with the passage of a cold front.

Thursday will be sunny with highs around 70.

