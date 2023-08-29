Sandra L. Watts, 80, of Watertown, New York, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. (Source: funeral home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sandra L. Watts, 80, of Watertown, New York, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Born on July 2, 1943, in Watertown,NY, Sandra was the daughter of Victor and Rose Weber Watts. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1961 and then attended practical nursing school, earning her license in 1962. Sandra began her nursing career at Mercy Hospital, where she worked diligently. In 1973, Sandra pursued her passion for occupational therapy, graduating with an associate’s degree from Erie Community College. She rejoined Mercy Hospital as an occupational therapist, dedicating herself to her profession until her retirement in 1998.

Sandra was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, she found joy in volunteering at Mercy even after her retirement.. She had a love for reading that brought her much pleasure.

She is survived by her cousins, Rosemary and James Leone of Watertown, New York; Donna and John Booth of Philadelphia, New York; John Schneider of Delray Beach, Florida; Richard Schneider of Pulaski; Michael and Dorothy Schneider of Florida; and Ronald Schneider of Adams Center, New York.

The arrangements are with the Hart and Bruce Funeral Home. A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, August 31st, at 11 a.m. at North Watertown Cemetery.

For those who wish to honor her memory, donations can be made to Concordia Lutheran Church or SPCA.

