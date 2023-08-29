September is Library Card Signup Month

Library Card Signup Month
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A library card may be one of your best back-to-school supplies — even if you’re not going back to school.

September is Library Card Signup Month and Angela Newman, continuing education coordinator with the North Country Library System, stopped by to tell us about it.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

You can sign up for a library card at ncls.org. That entitles you to borrow any of the system’s online offerings, such as eBooks and e-audiobooks.

You need to stop by your local library for a physical card that will allow you to borrow physical items.

