Southerland at Clayton Opera House

September 7 - Thursday
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Southerland

Hot New Country Duo

September 7, 7:30pm, doors open at 7pm

Cash Bar Available!

Tickets are $20/$25/$30

(Side/Center/Premium)

Country’s hot new duo, Southerland, made up of Matt Chase, Charleston, S.C., and Chris Rogers, Washington, Ga., have been playing college towns and bars together for several years after meeting through mutual friends. Their musical compatibility has kept them working and playing together since 2016. The two have naturally developed into a duo that relies on lyrical content, while melodically blending classic and pop country. Southerland makes music that takes the storytelling of traditional country music and gives it a relatable, modern country style.

