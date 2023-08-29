Tomorrow’s Health: Waiting for vax, sleeping temps & T-cells in space

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Don’t be too hasty about your next coronavirus shot.

Waiting for vax

The head of the CDC suggests waiting a few weeks before getting another COVID-19 shot.

Dr. Mandy Cohen says updated vaccines targeted against recent variants are expected to be available this fall. However, Cohen says the unvaccinated and those who are vulnerable may not want to hold off, and she recommends talking to your doctor about what’s best.

Sleeping temps

The ideal bedtime temperature for older adults is between 68 and 77 degrees, according to researchers from Harvard Medical School.

They find there’s a 5% to 10% drop in sleep efficiency when temperatures were above 77 degrees. The study looked at nearly 11,000 nights of sleep from people 50 and older.

Researchers say this highlights how climate change could lead to potential issues unique to the aging population.

T-cells in space

As space agencies around the world try to send astronauts deeper into the universe, there is concern about a body’s abilities to fight infection.

Swedish researchers say T-cells become less effective over two weeks in zero-gravity because they become immature, meaning they act like they’ve never encountered diseases before.

But after 21 days, the T-cells adapt to zero gravity and mostly regain their abilities.

